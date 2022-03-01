Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.97

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 487101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

