Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $715.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Intuit stock opened at $474.37 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

