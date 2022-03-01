Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Spence Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 7.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,536. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

