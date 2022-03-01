Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $177.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

