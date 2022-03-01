Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 1.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $93,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,556,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $176.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.