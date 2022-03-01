Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

