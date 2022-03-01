Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $32.96. 122,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 125,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

