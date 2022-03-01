Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

