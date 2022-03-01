Invesco Ltd. Acquires 445,009 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.51% of Old National Bancorp worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 418,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

