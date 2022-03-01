Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

