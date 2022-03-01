Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.30% of AMERISAFE worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

