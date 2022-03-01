Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17.

