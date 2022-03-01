Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CONX (NASDAQ:CONX)

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,038 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,215% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

