Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $45.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 1,155,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,717. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.