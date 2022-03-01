IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $230.12 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

