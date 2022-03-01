IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 19.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

