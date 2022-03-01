Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $23,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,190.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $24,205.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

