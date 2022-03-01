iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 384,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

