iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

