iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 189,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

