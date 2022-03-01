Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Itron also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. Itron has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Itron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Itron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Itron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

