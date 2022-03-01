ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ITVPY stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

