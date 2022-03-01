J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.650 EPS.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

