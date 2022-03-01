J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.55.

SJM traded down $7.86 on Tuesday, hitting $126.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

