Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Jabil by 124,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Jabil by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 108,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE JBL opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

