Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $96.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.48.

JACK opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.