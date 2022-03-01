Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $96.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.48.

JACK opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

