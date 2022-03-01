JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

JAKK stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.63.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

