James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.27 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,430. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

