Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.40% of SVF Investment worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,078,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.