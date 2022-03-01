Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.
Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. 2,341,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
