Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. 2,341,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

