Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQC. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

