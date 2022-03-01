Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.55 Million Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.93% of Oscar Health worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $33,314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 683,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

