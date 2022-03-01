Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.78 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $34,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.