Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.78 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $34,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RHI stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.
RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.
About Robert Half International (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
