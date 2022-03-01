Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 1,700,000 Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 83.95% of Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Get Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SSPX opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.