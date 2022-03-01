Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,828. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.86.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

