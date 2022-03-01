Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

