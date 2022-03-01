JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

