Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

