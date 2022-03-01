Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE KWR opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $184.08 and a 1 year high of $290.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

