Jefferies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 978.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $998,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $379,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $12,251,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $322.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $275.99 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

