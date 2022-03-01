Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

