Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 26,597 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

