Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

