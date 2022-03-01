Jefferies Group LLC Sells 13,587 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

