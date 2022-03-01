Jefferies Group LLC Sells 421,616 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421,616 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LivePerson worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter.

LPSN stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.17.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

