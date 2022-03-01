Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 18,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

