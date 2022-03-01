Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.54) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. 4,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.