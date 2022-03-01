JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 158,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

