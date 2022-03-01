JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,534 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.64% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

