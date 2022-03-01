JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $210.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

